Sobha Ltd Slides 3.25%

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Sobha Ltd has added 13.93% over last one month compared to 14.18% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.78% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd fell 3.25% today to trade at Rs 2085. The BSE Realty index is down 0.1% to quote at 8996.85. The index is up 14.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 2.65% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 2.39% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 117.87 % over last one year compared to the 22.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 13.93% over last one month compared to 14.18% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.78% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1856 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20983 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2238 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 521.8 on 26 Jun 2023.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

