Nifty slides below 25,150 mark; FMCG shares drop

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 226.75 points or 0.28% to 81,931.47. The Nifty 50 index lost 74.80 points or 0.29% to 25,129.25.
In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.23%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,634 shares rose and 2,027 shares fell. A total of 234 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Euro Pratik Sales were currently trading at Rs 252 at 10:11 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.02% compared with the issue price of Rs 247.
The scrip was listed at Rs 273.45, reflecting a premium of 10.71% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 279.55 and a low of Rs 251.20. On the BSE, over 6.43 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index dropped 0.93% to 55,485.25. The index fell 1.83% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Radico Khaitan (down 1.33%), Nestle India (down 1.32%), Britannia Industries (down 1.14%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.02%), Dabur India (down 0.81%), ITC (down 0.74%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.70%), United Spirits (down 0.60%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.51%) and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.44%) declined.
On the other hand, Patanjali Foods (up 0.67%) and United Breweries (up 0.24%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Refex Industries surged 16.49% after the company's board approved a composite scheme of arrangement aimed at unlocking value from its green mobility business.
Shilpa Medicare rallied 3.03% after the firm received the initial authorization from European Medicine Agency (EMA), recommending final marketing approval for its Rivaroxaban Orodispersible Films (ODF).
ACME Solar Holdings shed 0.92%. The company has secured domestic funding of Rs 1,100 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) to refinance existing debt for its 300 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app