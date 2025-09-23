Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 40-cr contract from AVS Housing and Construction LLP

ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 40-cr contract from AVS Housing and Construction LLP

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
ArisInfra Solutions has secured a contract worth approximately Rs 40 crore from AVS Housing and Construction LLP.

The order involves development management, project execution, and material supply, delivered through the companys integrated full-stack solution.

The contract is to be executed over a period of 2 to 3 years and has been awarded by a domestic entity. ArisInfra confirmed that neither the promoters nor promoter group have any interest in the awarding company, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.

This order is expected to contribute significantly to ArisInfras revenue over the execution timeline.

ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. It provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 45.38% to Rs 3.31 crore despite a 11.39% rise in revenue to Rs 212.08 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 1.58% to currently trade at Rs 168.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

