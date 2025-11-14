Amin Tannery standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 10.43 crore

Net profit of Amin Tannery rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.4310.277.006.910.340.360.100.090.070.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News