Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.09% to Rs 1.32 crore

Net profit of Atvo Enterprises declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 67.09% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.320.79-11.36-1.270.040.050.040.050.030.04

