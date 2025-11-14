Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit declines 36.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.10% to Rs 133.14 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 36.91% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.10% to Rs 133.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 166.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.133.14166.648.109.779.6314.368.2112.996.179.78

