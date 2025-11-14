Sadhana Nitro Chem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 93.70% to Rs 2.70 crore

Net loss of Sadhana Nitro Chem reported to Rs 25.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 93.70% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.7042.88-628.8919.31-22.305.03-25.981.04-25.550.26

