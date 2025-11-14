Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.68% to Rs 55.04 crore

Net Loss of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reported to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 40.68% to Rs 55.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.0492.78-12.06-11.99-10.42-17.84-14.37-21.74-14.37-21.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News