Amit Shah chairs high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a crucial security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital on Tuesday (4 February). The high-level discussion was attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and other senior officials.

The meeting focused on assessing the security situation in the Union Territory and reviewing measures taken to combat terrorism.

Last month, during a similar review session, Home Minister Shah had directed all security agencies to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and ensure coordinated efforts to eliminate terrorist activities in the region. He had also stressed the importance of implementing the Area Domination Plan and the Zero Terror Plan in mission mode to enhance security operations. Acknowledging the efforts of security agencies, Shah had lauded the significant decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration attempts, and the recruitment of youth into terrorist organizations.

