AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 123.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 216.25% to Rs 25.49 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 123.13% to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 216.25% to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.41% to Rs 20.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.53% to Rs 77.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

