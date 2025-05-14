Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 135.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 135.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 29.46 crore

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 135.44% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 29.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.06% to Rs 5.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 96.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.4624.08 22 96.63105.58 -8 OPM %9.986.44 -9.516.12 - PBDT2.881.44 100 8.926.08 47 PBT2.511.12 124 7.444.80 55 NP1.860.79 135 5.543.55 56

