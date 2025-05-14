Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 135.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 29.46 crore

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 135.44% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 29.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.06% to Rs 5.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 96.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

29.4624.0896.63105.589.986.449.516.122.881.448.926.082.511.127.444.801.860.795.543.55

