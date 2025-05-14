Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 179.14 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India declined 17.78% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 179.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.08% to Rs 19.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.52% to Rs 696.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 583.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

