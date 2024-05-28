Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 199.36% in the March 2024 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 199.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales decline 39.99% to Rs 8.06 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 199.36% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.99% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.00% to Rs 11.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.76% to Rs 56.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.0613.43 -40 56.4635.34 60 OPM %67.6221.74 -24.7124.76 - PBDT5.253.26 61 16.3512.38 32 PBT4.782.78 72 14.4610.52 37 NP4.671.56 199 11.106.81 63

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

