AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 199.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.99% to Rs 8.06 croreNet profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 199.36% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.99% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.00% to Rs 11.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.76% to Rs 56.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News