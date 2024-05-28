AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 199.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.99% to Rs 8.06 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 199.36% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.99% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.00% to Rs 11.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.76% to Rs 56.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

8.0613.4356.4635.3467.6221.7424.7124.765.253.2616.3512.384.782.7814.4610.524.671.5611.106.81

