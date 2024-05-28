Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit declines 73.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 89.03 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Brake Linings declined 73.15% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 89.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 352.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 354.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

