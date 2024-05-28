Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit declines 73.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit declines 73.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 89.03 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Brake Linings declined 73.15% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 89.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 352.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 354.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales89.0391.77 -3 352.36354.84 -1 OPM %0.764.85 -5.110.47 - PBDT1.873.83 -51 17.920.71 2424 PBT0.242.21 -89 11.54-5.40 LP NP0.582.16 -73 10.09-4.78 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

GRP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 28.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 12.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Happy Forgings bags multi-year order for supply of brake flanges

INR slightly lower against US dollar as equities ease

Market trade near flatline; PSU bank shares slides

Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 30.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 40.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story