Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 30.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 16.22 crore

Net profit of Sigma Solve rose 30.07% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 16.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.13% to Rs 16.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.49% to Rs 65.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.2213.68 19 65.0555.84 16 OPM %36.7453.51 -35.4840.56 - PBDT6.177.97 -23 26.3024.06 9 PBT5.847.71 -24 25.2123.68 6 NP5.324.09 30 16.1411.77 37

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

