Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 30.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 16.22 croreNet profit of Sigma Solve rose 30.07% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 16.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.13% to Rs 16.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.49% to Rs 65.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
