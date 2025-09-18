Ampere launches its new e-scooter 'Magnus Grand'

Ampere, the electric 2-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, announced the launch of the Magnus Grand, a thoughtfully upgraded family scooter that aims to set new standards in style, comfort, durability, safety, and advanced LFP battery technology. Building on the Magnus Neo brand, known for milestone achievements such as the 2300 km Bangalore-Delhi journey, Ampere is taking the next step by introducing the Magnus Grand.

At the core of the Magnus Grand is a Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery, backed by 5-year or 75,000 km warranty, engineered to meet the demands of India's diverse travel needs. The Magnus Grand not only strengthens the foundation of reliability and everyday practicality but also introduces a refined aesthetic upgrade with two striking new dual-tone premium colors - Matcha Green and Ocean Blue along with gold finish badging - that brings a contemporary, stylish edge to family mobility. This refreshed design ensures the scooter feels modern, aspirational, and in tune with evolving customer lifestyles.

Vikas Singh, Managing Director of Greaves Electric Mobility, said, The Magnus Grand represents a significant leap forward for Greaves by aiming to redefine urban mobility by combining technology with user-centric design; it highlights Ampere's focus on real-world performance, safety, and design. Crafted to meet the evolving needs of families and commuters, this scooter aims to deliver a harmonious blend of practicality, durability, and style. With the Magnus Grand, we are empowering riders to raise their expectations, offering enhanced comfort, better safety, and convenience that transforms everyday journeys into truly confident and enjoyable experiences, backed by the reliability of our after-sales promise Ampere Care.