Tata Steel announces change in senior management

Tata Steel announced change in senior management as under:

- Uttam Singh, Vice President Operations (Tata Steel Meramandali), is being re-designated as Vice President Operations (Tata Steel Kalinganagar), with effect from 1 December 2025.

- Sudhir Mehta is being appointed as Vice President Operations (Tata Steel Meramandali) - Designate, with effect from 15 November 2025, and as Vice President Operations (Tata Steel Meramandali) with effect from 1 December 2025.

