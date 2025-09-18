Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves acquisition of balance stake in Mahindra Homes

At board meeting held on 18 September 2025

The board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers at its meeting held on 18 September 2025 has, subject to shareholders approval, considered and approved the proposal to acquire entire stake held by Actis Mahi Holdings Singapore (Actis) in Mahindra Homes (MHPL), subsidiary of the Company. Consequent to completion of the aforesaid transaction, MHPL would become a 1holly owned subsidiary (WOS) of the Company.

