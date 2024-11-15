Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.30% to Rs 8031.28 crore

Net profit of Amrapali Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.30% to Rs 8031.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6965.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8031.286965.4000.030.700.570.240.200.100.30

