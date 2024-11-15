Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 38.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.13% to Rs 971.33 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 38.75% to Rs 100.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.13% to Rs 971.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1131.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.971.331131.2115.8021.65159.48244.71133.58221.12100.39163.89

