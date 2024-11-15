Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 38.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.13% to Rs 971.33 croreNet profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 38.75% to Rs 100.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.13% to Rs 971.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1131.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales971.331131.21 -14 OPM %15.8021.65 -PBDT159.48244.71 -35 PBT133.58221.12 -40 NP100.39163.89 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News