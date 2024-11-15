Tirupati Forge standalone net profit rises 72.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.49% to Rs 32.28 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Forge rose 72.55% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.49% to Rs 32.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.32.2823.6514.9312.394.612.923.592.062.641.53

