Simran Farms standalone net profit declines 92.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.71% to Rs 174.64 crore

Net profit of Simran Farms declined 92.54% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.71% to Rs 174.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 119.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.174.64119.040.333.470.934.060.483.680.222.95

