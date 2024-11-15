Simran Farms standalone net profit declines 92.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.71% to Rs 174.64 croreNet profit of Simran Farms declined 92.54% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.71% to Rs 174.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 119.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales174.64119.04 47 OPM %0.333.47 -PBDT0.934.06 -77 PBT0.483.68 -87 NP0.222.95 -93
