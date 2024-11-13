Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 72.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 109.92 croreNet profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 72.26% to Rs 11.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 109.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 99.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales109.9299.31 11 OPM %12.376.89 -PBDT17.5910.76 63 PBT15.949.21 73 NP11.806.85 72
