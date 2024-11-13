Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 72.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 109.92 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 72.26% to Rs 11.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 109.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 99.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.109.9299.3112.376.8917.5910.7615.949.2111.806.85

