Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 17.05% to Rs 199.52 crore

Net loss of Apex Frozen Foods reported to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.05% to Rs 199.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 240.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales199.52240.52 -17 OPM %1.987.72 -PBDT1.7716.63 -89 PBT-2.0511.35 PL NP-1.678.34 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 pts lower at 78,500; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

Byju's US units wrongly stripped of education app, says federal judge

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

Govt urges states to consider setting nuclear plants, list power utilities

Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story