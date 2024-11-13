Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.05% to Rs 199.52 crore

Net loss of Apex Frozen Foods reported to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.05% to Rs 199.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 240.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.199.52240.521.987.721.7716.63-2.0511.35-1.678.34

