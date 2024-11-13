NINtec Systems standalone net profit rises 80.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.04% to Rs 20.74 crore

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 80.24% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.04% to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.7414.8135.1028.978.214.667.804.415.933.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News