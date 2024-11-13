Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NINtec Systems standalone net profit rises 80.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 40.04% to Rs 20.74 crore

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 80.24% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.04% to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.7414.81 40 OPM %35.1028.97 -PBDT8.214.66 76 PBT7.804.41 77 NP5.933.29 80

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

