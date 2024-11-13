S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 134.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.46% to Rs 18.30 crore

Net profit of S.M. Gold rose 134.48% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.46% to Rs 18.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.3013.514.593.850.790.390.780.380.680.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News