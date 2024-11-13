Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 134.48% in the September 2024 quarter

S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 134.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.46% to Rs 18.30 crore

Net profit of S.M. Gold rose 134.48% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.46% to Rs 18.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.3013.51 35 OPM %4.593.85 -PBDT0.790.39 103 PBT0.780.38 105 NP0.680.29 134

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 pts lower at 78,500; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

Byju's US units wrongly stripped of education app, says federal judge

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

Govt urges states to consider setting nuclear plants, list power utilities

Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story