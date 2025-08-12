Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 79.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 94.05 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 79.87% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 94.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

