China's benchmark ends 0.5% higher

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday, with Japanese markets outperforming on tariff and earnings optimism.

A cautious undertone prevailed elsewhere across the region ahead of key U.S. inflation report due later in the day that might shape the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.

The report may show a slight pickup in inflation as companies pass higher import taxes on a variety of items to consumers.

Gold edged up slightly, the dollar held gains and oil prices were modestly higher after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed expectations for his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying it is a "feel-out meeting" and he would confer with Ukrainian and European leaders after the sitdown.