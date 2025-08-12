China's benchmark ends 0.5% higher

A cautious undertone prevailed elsewhere across the region ahead of key U.S. inflation report due later in the day that might shape the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.
The report may show a slight pickup in inflation as companies pass higher import taxes on a variety of items to consumers.
Gold edged up slightly, the dollar held gains and oil prices were modestly higher after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed expectations for his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying it is a "feel-out meeting" and he would confer with Ukrainian and European leaders after the sitdown.
China's Shanghai Composite index rose half a percent to 3,665.92 as the United States and China confirmed a 90-day extension of their trade truce, as expected. This keeps tariffs steady until November.
Shares of Chinese chipmakers surged on signs that China is seeking to strengthen its domestic semiconductor industry.
