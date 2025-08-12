Va Tech Wabag allots 40,533 equity shares under ESOS

Va Tech Wabag has allotted 40,533 equity shares under WABAG Centenary Stock Option Scheme 2023 on 12 August 2025.

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 12,45,12,372/- (consisting of 6,22,56,186 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each) from Rs 12,44,31,306/- (consisting of 6,22,15,653 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each).

