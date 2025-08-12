RVNL slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 40% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) slipped 3.94% to Rs 329.05 after the company reported a 39.92% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.53 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 223.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 4.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,908.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 173.41 crore in the first quarter of FY26, down 42.50% from Rs 301.61 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses fell 1.57% YoY to Rs 3,972.92 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Employee expenses rose 6.55% to Rs 50.05 crore, while finance costs declined 21.23% to Rs 108.17 crore during the period under review.