AMS Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.79% to Rs 28.12 crore

Net profit of AMS Polymers reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.79% to Rs 28.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.23% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 100.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

28.1218.05100.9683.711.641.111.901.800.240.021.090.880.21-0.011.020.820.17-0.010.770.61

