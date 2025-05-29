The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit declines 65.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 26.76 crore

Net profit of The Byke Hospitality declined 65.78% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.76% to Rs 4.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.24% to Rs 96.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

26.7622.9796.6483.8639.6943.7538.2541.928.288.7130.4728.931.401.914.393.710.772.254.595.65

