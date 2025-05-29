Harshil Agrotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.31% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net loss of Harshil Agrotech reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.31% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1198.75% to Rs 10.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 391.34% to Rs 63.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.383.3263.5312.93-23.95017.257.66-0.580.1011.061.09-0.580.1011.051.08-0.780.0510.390.80

