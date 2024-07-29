Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net Loss of Oswal Yarns reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.20 10 OPM %-36.36-55.00 -PBDT-0.08-0.11 27 PBT-0.09-0.12 25 NP-0.09-0.12 25

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

