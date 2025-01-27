Torrent Pharma gains after Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 503 cr

Torrent Pharmaceuticals rallied 3.06% to Rs 3,347.15 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 13.5% to Rs 503 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 443 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew 2.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,762 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 691 crore in December 2024 quarter, up 9.5% from Rs 631 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 914 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 5% as against Rs 869 crore reported in Q3 FY24. The operating EBITDA margin improved to 32.5%, up from 31.8% in the previous year.

The company's revenue in India grew by 12% to Rs 1,581 crore in Q3 FY25, led by outperformance in focus therapies. As per AIOCD secondary market data, IPM growth for the quarter was 8%. Torrents chronic business grew at 14% vs IPM growth of 10% On a MAT basis Torrent has outperformed the market across focused therapies aided by strong new launch performance. Torrent has 20 brands in the Top 500 brands in IPM, with 13 brands more than 100 crore.

Torrent Pharmas revenue from Brazil decreased by 7% to Rs 291 crore, impacted by the steep depreciation of the BRL. In constant currency terms, revenue stood at R$ 203 million, reflecting a 10% increase. According to IQVIA QTD Nov 24, Torrents growth was 14%, compared to the market growth of 12%. The growth was driven by the performance of top brands and recent new launches.

Revenue from Germany stood at Rs 282 crore, an increase of 4%. In constant currency terms, revenue was 31 million, also up by 4%. The growth momentum continues, driven by incremental tender wins and better conversion of existing tenders.

Also Read

The company's US revenue stood at Rs 271 crore, down by 1%. In constant currency terms, revenue was $32 million, down by 3% compared to the same period in the previous year. During the quarter, the USFDA issued an EIR with a VAI classification for the manufacturing facility at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, and the inspection has now been successfully closed by the USFDA. As of 31 December 2024, 26 ANDAs were pending approval with the USFDA, and 6 tentative approvals had been received. During the quarter, 2 ANDAs were approved.

Meanwhile, the company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share. The dividend is expected to be paid or dispatched on or around 17 February 2025.

Additionally, the company has informed that Dr. Maurice Chagnaud will complete his term as an independent director on 10 May 2025.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the flagship company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 7th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is among the Top 5 in the therapeutic segments of Cardiovascular (CV), Gastrointestinal (GI), Central Nervous System (CNS), and Cosmo-Dermatology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News