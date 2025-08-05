Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj operationalizes additional 22 MW of IT load capacity at its datacenters in Haryana

Anant Raj operationalizes additional 22 MW of IT load capacity at its datacenters in Haryana

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Anant Raj is operationalizing an additional 22 MW of IT load capacity at its data center campuses in Manesar and Panchkula, Haryanataking the company's total data center capacity to 28 MW including cloud services.

The expanded capacity marks not just an infrastructural leap but also sets the stage for robust business growth. Anant Raj has projected that revenue from its data center and cloud services business will grow to approximately Rs 1,200 crore by FY27 and scale up to nearly Rs 9,000 crore by FY32, underscoring the high-growth potential of the segment.

With this milestone, Anant Raj has laid a robust foundation for an ambitious scale-up plan that aims to reach 63 MW IT load capacity by FY27, and a massive 307 MW by FY32 across three key locationsPanchkula, Manesar, and Rai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance receives ratings action from Moody's Rating

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; pharma shares tumble

Kitex Garments launches "Little Star" USA brand in India

Remsons Industries secures Rs 3-cr export order from German OEM

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story