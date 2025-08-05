IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

Indian Energy Exchange achieved highest ever monthly electricity traded volume (inclusive of TRAS) of 12,664 MU in July '25, marking a 25.5% increase on year-on-year basis. A total of 16.26 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month.

According to government data published in July '25, the country's energy consumption reached 153.6 BUs, increase of 2.6% compared to the previous year. Despite the increase in demand, prices on power exchanges were lowercompared to previous year, owing to higher supply side liquidity on the exchange platform. The market clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs. 4.18/unit during July'25, declined 16% YoY. Similarly, price in the Real Time Market at Rs 3.83/unit during July'25, declined 23% YoY.

These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Commercial & Industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges. ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, TERM- AHEAD &REAL-TIME MARKET The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) including HPDAM achieved 5,510 MU volume in July'25 as compared to 5,056 MU volume in July'24, increase of 9% YoY. The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) reported highest ever monthly traded volume in July'25. The RTM volume increased to 5,109 MU in July'25, from 3,334 MU in July'24, registering an increase of 53% YoY. Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market(TAM),comprising of HPTAM, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months,traded 917 MU in July'25 as compared to 714 MUvolumeinJuly'24, increase of 28% YoY.

GREEN MARKET: GREENDAY-AHEAD & GREEN TERM-AHEAD MARKET IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 1,025 MU volume during July'25 as compared to 990 MU in July'24, registering an increase of 4% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for July'25 was Rs 3.91/unit. RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET) A total of 16.26 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 09th July'25 and 30th July'25, at a clearing price of Rs.360/REC. REC traded volume in July'25 decreased by 48% on YoY basis. The next RECtrading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 13th Aug'25 and 27th Aug'25.