Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Energy Exchange achieved highest ever monthly electricity traded volume (inclusive of TRAS) of 12,664 MU in July '25, marking a 25.5% increase on year-on-year basis. A total of 16.26 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month.

According to government data published in July '25, the country's energy consumption reached 153.6 BUs, increase of 2.6% compared to the previous year. Despite the increase in demand, prices on power exchanges were lowercompared to previous year, owing to higher supply side liquidity on the exchange platform. The market clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs. 4.18/unit during July'25, declined 16% YoY. Similarly, price in the Real Time Market at Rs 3.83/unit during July'25, declined 23% YoY.

These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Commercial & Industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges.

ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, TERM- AHEAD &REAL-TIME MARKET

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) including HPDAM achieved 5,510 MU volume in July'25 as compared to 5,056 MU volume in July'24, increase of 9% YoY.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) reported highest ever monthly traded volume in July'25. The RTM volume increased to 5,109 MU in July'25, from 3,334 MU in July'24, registering an increase of 53% YoY.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market(TAM),comprising of HPTAM, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months,traded 917 MU in July'25 as compared to 714 MUvolumeinJuly'24, increase of 28% YoY.

GREEN MARKET: GREENDAY-AHEAD & GREEN TERM-AHEAD MARKET

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 1,025 MU volume during July'25 as compared to 990 MU in July'24, registering an increase of 4% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for July'25 was Rs 3.91/unit.

RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET)

A total of 16.26 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 09th July'25 and 30th July'25, at a clearing price of Rs.360/REC. REC traded volume in July'25 decreased by 48% on YoY basis.

The next RECtrading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 13th Aug'25 and 27th Aug'25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RailTel Corp rallies after bagging Rs 217-cr order

Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 19.38% in the June 2025 quarter

OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 34.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Kisan Mouldings consolidated net profit declines 98.00% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story