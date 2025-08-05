CAMS introduces 'CAMSAi' built on decades of capital market data

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) today introduced CAMSAi, a domain-trained AI fabric built on three decades of capital market data and machine-learning research. CAMSAi tackles the last-mile challenges generic AI cannot handlemulti-intent interactions, multilingual handwriting, nuanced compliance clauses and real-time fraud vectorsopening the door to an era of intelligent interventions for capital-markets and expanding to broader segments of BFSI.

Built on deep sector expertise, CAMSAi will follow a staged feature-flight roadmap: quarterly market releases, ensuring rapid value creation without compromising regulatory rigour.

Powered by Specialised Language Models (SLMs) tuned to the regulatory frameworks and more than 30 billion historic transactions, CAMSAi fuses Natural Language Processing, computer vision and AI led real-time analytics to deliver compliant decisions in milliseconds.