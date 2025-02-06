Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.89 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.56% to Rs 24.23 crore

Net loss of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 24.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.24.2320.614.5063.80-11.840.57-12.010.44-7.890.30

