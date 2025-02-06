Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.89 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.89 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.56% to Rs 24.23 crore

Net loss of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 24.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales24.2320.61 18 OPM %4.5063.80 -PBDT-11.840.57 PL PBT-12.010.44 PL NP-7.890.30 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Visagar Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries standalone net profit rises 26250.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tradewell Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Umang Dairies standalone net profit rises 23.94% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story