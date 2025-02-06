Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sybly Industries standalone net profit rises 26250.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries standalone net profit rises 26250.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 22.43 crore

Net profit of Sybly Industries rose 26250.00% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 22.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales22.430 0 OPM %46.900 -PBDT10.54-0.06 LP PBT10.54-0.09 LP NP10.540.04 26250

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

