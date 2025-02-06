Sybly Industries standalone net profit rises 26250.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 22.43 crore

Net profit of Sybly Industries rose 26250.00% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 22.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22.43046.90010.54-0.0610.54-0.0910.540.04

