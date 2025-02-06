Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tradewell Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tradewell Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Tradewell Holdings reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.60 -100 OPM %036.67 -PBDT-0.370.21 PL PBT-0.410.17 PL NP-0.540.17 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Umang Dairies standalone net profit rises 23.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Oswal Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit rises 18.15% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story