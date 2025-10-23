Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.92 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.91% to Rs 77.85 crore

Net Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 41.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 34.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.91% to Rs 77.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.77.8554.86-5.75-18.70-24.80-27.06-41.92-44.79-41.92-34.88

