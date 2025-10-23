Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gold loan stocks correct as bullion cools off from record highs

Gold loan stocks correct as bullion cools off from record highs

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of gold loan companies slipped on Thursday as gold prices extended their decline from record levels amid profit booking in global bullion markets.

Muthoot Finance dropped 4.43%, while Manappuram Finance fell 2.15%.

The weakness in gold prices, which dipped toward the $4,000-an-ounce mark globally, typically pressures gold financiers as collateral values shrink, affecting lending margins.

The steep decline in gold prices is driven by profit-taking, a stronger U.S. dollar, easing geopolitical tensions, and optimism around U.S.-China trade talks. Despite the recent pullback, gold remains up about 55% so far this year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Unilever gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 2,694 cr

NHPC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

Union Bank of India soars 1.44%

Bank of India up for third straight session

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story