Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services inks agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into an agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution.

Under the agreement, Zaggle will provide its Fleet Program to Megha City Gas Distribution. The contract is set to be executed over a period of five years.

The company clarified that no promoter, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in Megha City Gas Distribution and that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment, offering spend management solutions and SaaS products such as tax and payroll software. The company has a diversified user base, a broad network of touchpoints, and ranks among the largest issuers of prepaid cards in India through its banking partnerships.