Andhra Paper plan annual outage at its Rajahmundry unit

Andhra Paper announced that an Annual outage (planned maintenance shutdown) in the manufacturing facility at Unit: Rajahmundry, has been planned from 19 February 2024 to 24 March 2024.

The purpose of the annual outage is to carry out planned annual maintenance of equipment and utilities, replacement of obsolete equipment and upgradation of machinery in line with the planned capital expenditure for rebuild and upgrade of Pulp Mill.

