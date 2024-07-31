Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 10.94% to Rs 2539.39 crore

Net profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 65.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 2539.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2288.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2539.392288.92 11 OPM %7.167.45 -PBDT148.90126.10 18 PBT13.76-10.67 LP NP6.49-65.54 LP

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

