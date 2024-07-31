Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 17.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 133.41 crore

Net profit of Manorama Industries rose 17.23% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 133.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales133.41111.56 20 OPM %20.0616.71 -PBDT22.3519.45 15 PBT18.2316.46 11 NP13.5411.55 17

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

