Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.22% to Rs 71.51 crore

Net loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.22% to Rs 71.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.71.5188.52-6.4511.391.9816.300.3814.70-0.0214.83

