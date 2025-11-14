Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit declines 17.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 347.26 crore

Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard declined 17.50% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 347.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 311.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.347.26311.339.1611.0827.3531.7922.5627.2017.3521.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News