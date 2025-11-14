Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit declines 1.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.04% to Rs 213.15 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components declined 1.32% to Rs 23.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.04% to Rs 213.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 215.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.213.15215.3814.9215.0937.3138.0929.0230.0123.1023.41

